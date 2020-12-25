Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Local and federal authorities are investigating an explosion in downtown Nashville on Friday they believe was an intentional act.

The explosion occurred outside a building on Second Avenue North at about 6:30 a.m. EST, police said.

Nashville police said they were initially called by a report of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they saw no indication of gunfire but noticed a suspicious RV parked nearby.

As police were calling for a hazmat team, an explosion went off inside the RV.

No serious injuries were reported and it wasn't immediately known if anyone had been in the recreational vehicle.

Mayor John Cooper said nearly two dozen buildings nearby received at least some damage from the blast.

Authorities, including federal agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, are investigating the blast and say it appears to be an intentional act.

"Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen was briefed on the Nashville incident early this morning and directed that all [federal] resources be made available to assist in the investigation," the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

The White House said President Donald Trump, who is spending Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, has been briefed on the explosion and is receiving updates.