Dec. 24 (UPI) -- For the first time in almost a week, there are more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases in the United States, along with more than 3,000 new deaths nationwide.

According to updated data from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday, there were 228,100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and about 3,500 deaths. The case count is the first to exceed 200,000 since last Friday.

The death toll Wednesday is the third-highest to date. The second-highest was seen on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been about 18.47 million cases and 326,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

There are almost 120,000 coronavirus patients in U.S. hospitals, according to the COVID Tracking Project, the highest figure of the COVID-19 era.

A forecasting model by researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now predicts there will be 567,000 deaths in the United States by April.

The updated figure reflects fewer expected vaccinations, due to likely delays in the approval of a new vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

"Deaths are expected to rise into mid-January and then begin declining if state governments impose mandates on gatherings, bar and restaurant openings, and other major locations for transmission," the researchers said.

They warned that deaths could surpass 5,000 per day by mid-February if governments don't order additional restrictions.

Of particular concern to health officials is an uptick in holiday travel, which began in earnest on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration says almost 1.2 million travelers passed through airport screening checkpoints on Wednesday -- the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have almost universally urged people to stay home over the holiday season to curb the spread of the virus.

In other COVID-19 developments Thursday: