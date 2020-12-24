Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A wildfire near California's Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is forcing about 7,000 people to evacuate on Christmas Eve, fire authorities said.

According to Ryan Rushing, a division chief at the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, the fire started Wednesday night and by 9 a.m. PST Thursday, it had grown to 3,050 acres and was zero percent contained.

Rushing said his department is cooperating with CalFire and the U.S. Forest Service to build containment lines for the blaze, which was "fueled by steep terrain, difficult access, and winds."

As of 12 p.m. local time, some evacuation orders issued overnight had been modified to evacuation warnings, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Camp Pendleton is situated 50 miles north of San Diego.