Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington said has has tested positive for the coronavirus becoming the latest U.S. member of Congress to contract COVID-19 as the country rolls out its vaccination campaign.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Washington Democrat said he received the positive test results a day prior.

"I am quarantining in accordance with CDC guidelines and am not experiencing any symptoms," he said. "I am prepared to vote by proxy in the coming days if the House schedules votes."

On Wednesday, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., revealed that he taken a test earlier this month out of curiosity that said he had been infected by the coronavirus though he does not know when he was infected as he never exhibited symptoms.

"I suspect there are many people who have had this virus and don't know it," he said in a statement. "I encourage people to test for antibodies."

The pandemic has sickened more than 18.4 million people in the United States, including more than 326,000 who lost their lives to the virus, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

According to Govtrack.us, more than 40 House representatives and about 10 Senators have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the office of Rep. Luke Letlow who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said the Louisiana Republican had been transferred the intensive care unit at the Louisiana State University Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center where he is in stable condition and receiving Remdesivir and steroids as part of his treatment.

The United States has begun to inoculate its citizens against the coronavirus, with ambitious plans to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of this month.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have posted online that they were among the first members of Congress to receive the life-saving jab.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, 1 million Americans have received the first of the two-dose vaccine treatment, the CDC said.