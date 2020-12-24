Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers during a pro forma session in the House on Thursday hope to gain unanimous consent on a measure to raise the next stimulus payment to Americans to $2,000, as President Donald Trump floated this week before taking off for Florida.

The session, during which only a few members will be physically present in the lower chamber, was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. EST.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that Democrats on the floor will ask for unanimous consent to bring up a standalone bill to increase the stimulus payment amount in the recently passed, bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill from $600 to $2,000.

In a surprise move Tuesday night, Trump assailed the relief bill for including only $600 for Americans -- despite the fact that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, his primary representative during relief negotiations, never pushed for a greater amount over a period of months at the bargaining table.

Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer and other key party lawmakers have long lobbied for larger stimulus payments, but Republicans, led by Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opposed those proposals.

"Just when you think you have seen it all ... the president said that he would possibly veto the bicameral agreement negotiated between Republicans and Democrats," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Wednesday. "He said he would do so, unless the economic impact payments were increased to $2,000.

"Schumer and I repeatedly asked Republicans what would be the highest number the president would accept for direct payments, and they responded with Sphinx-like silence. In the negotiations, they would never go above $600 and in some cases, proposed $500.

"I said that Democrats would go to the floor [Thursday] and ask for unanimous consent to bring up a standalone bill to increase the payments. To do so requires the agreement of the Republican leader. This agreement is necessary in the House and in the Senate.

"If the president truly wants to join us in $2,000 payments, he should call upon [House GOP leader Kevin] McCarthy to agree to our unanimous consent request."

CNBC reported Thursday that McCarthy, however, is planning to object and counter Democrats' move by requesting to revise language in the attached omnibus spending bill -- which is necessary to keep the government operating and avoid a federal shutdown on Tuesday.

McCarthy and Republicans want language altered in the omnibus that pertains to spending on state and foreign operations, which Trump criticized as "wasteful." The relief bill and omnibus were attached, meaning one cannot pass without the other.

"[Democrats have] conveniently ignored [Trump's] call to re-examine tax dollars wasted overseas while so many Americans are struggling at home," tweeted McCarthy, who was one of more than 100 House Republicans who signed on to a baseless lawsuit in the Supreme Court this month to try and overturn Trump's election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

It's still unclear what Trump will do with the bills, regardless of what happens in Congress on Thursday. He left the White House on Wednesday to spend the Christmas holiday at his luxury resort in Florida -- without signing the bills.

Trump also did not veto the bills. Doing that even would have allowed both houses of Congress to override the veto and put them into law. Some analysts have said Trump's decision to do nothing is merely an effort to blow up the relief effort, possibly motivated by politics and frustration at having lost the presidential election.