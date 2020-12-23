Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Wednesday that the federal government will buy an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the agreement, Pfizer and vaccine development partner BioNTech will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30 and the rest no later than July 31.

The new doses add to the initial 100 million Pfizer pledged to the government five months ago.

"Securing more doses from Pfizer and BioNTech for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement Wednesday.

"This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021."

"With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly," Pfizer Chaiman and CEO Albert Bourla added in a company statement.

The federal government, which will pay nearly $2 billion for the additional vaccine, also now has the option for an additional 400 million doses from Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's vaccine earlier this month and distribution began more than a week ago. Studies have shown the vaccine is 95% effective in blocking the coronavirus disease. The FDA has since also given approval for Moderna's vaccine.