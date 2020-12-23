Dec. 23 (UPI) -- New COVID-19 cases in the United States are under 200,000 for the fourth straight day, but deaths nationwide have spiked, according to updated data from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday.

The data show there were 195,000 new coronavirus cases nationally on Tuesday, but about 3,400 deaths -- the most since Dec. 16 and the second-highest daily toll to date.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been about 18.3 million cases in the United States and 323,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

California, Pennsylvania and Texas saw the most deaths -- more than 700 combined -- on Tuesday, according to Worldometer, which analyzes government figures.

Hospitalizations nationwide have risen rapidly over the last two days. Almost 118,000 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Tuesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

As two vaccines are now being distributed nationwide, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said on Wednesday he feels "great" a day after he was inoculated.

Collins, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar received their first vaccine dose on Tuesday at the NIH Clinical Center near Washington, D.C.

"My arm is a little sore, just like you'd expect after a flu shot," Collins told CNN. "But I'm absolutely fine and delighted to be able to start down this path.

"I hope anybody watching that was inspired by watching Dr. Fauci get his injection. That we all, as scientists, believe this is safe and effective."

In other COVID-19 developments Wednesday: