Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Another 800,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Wednesday.

The department said 803,000 workers filed new jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 19, a decrease of almost 90,000 claims from the previous week.

Most analysts expected about 890,000 new claims.

Wednesday's report also revised up last week's new filing figure by 7,000 claims.

The department said there are 5.3 million continuing claims, which lag initial filings by a week.

The weekly unemployment report is typically released each Thursday, but was issued a day early due to the Christmas holiday.