Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Businessman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang filed paperwork to run for mayor in New York City on Wednesday.

The city's Campaign Finance Board listed Yang, who was born in Schenectady and lives in New York City, among candidates who had registered their campaigns to run for political office in the city.

Yang's political consultant, Chris Coffey, described the step as a "procedural thing" and not an official sign he would run for the position.

"We aren't accepting donations," he said. "No status change."

As of Tuesday, at least 35 people had filed paperwork with the finance board to run for mayor with the city's primary election set for June 22.

The field of potential candidates includes city Comptroller Scott Stringer, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, Mayor Bill de Blasio's former legal adviser Maya Wiley, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan, city Councilman Carlos Manchaca and former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire.

Yang founded Venture for America, a non-profit entrepreneur fellowship program focused on creating jobs in cities affected by the financial crisis, in 2011 and gained national attention after basing his presidential bid on a universal basic income that would provide $1,000 to Americans older than 18 every month.

In February, following his presidential run, he joined CNN as a political analyst and last month announced he would move to Georgia to help Democratic senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win runoff races in the state.