Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi, the bankers responsible for lending to President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner, resigned from Deutsche Bank, the bank said Tuesday. File Photo by Armando Babani/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Private bankers at Deutsche Bank responsible for lending to President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner have resigned, the bank said Tuesday.

Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi "tendered their resignations to Deutsche Bank effective as of year-end, which was accepted by the bank" Deutsche Bank spokesman Daniel Hunter said, according to CNN.

In a statement Tuesday, Vrablic, 60, said she was "looking forward" to her retirement.

Vrablic and Scalzi joined Deutsche Bank from Bank of America in 2006 and Vrablic took on Trump as a client in 2011.

Deutsche Bank has lent Trump about $330 million and the loans are set to come due in 2023 and 2024. Trump provided a personal guarantee to obtain the loans, allowing the bank to pursue his personal assets if they are not paid back.

The Trump Organization is under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and New York Attorney General, both of which have subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for information regarding its lending to the company.

Two Deutsche Bank employees not working on the Trump account, were questioned by investigators with the criminal investigation seeking general information about lending practices in recent weeks.

A lawyer for Vrablic declined to comment on the investigations, saying "Ms. Vrablic is committed to cooperating with authorities if asked."