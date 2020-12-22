Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Existing home sales in the United States fell by 2.5% in November, according to an industry report Tuesday -- the first monthly decline in five months.

The National Association of Realtors said in its report total existing home sales -- completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops -- fell to a seasonally-adjusted 6.7 million in November.

Advertisement

Yearly home sales up to November, however, are still up almost 26% over 2019.

"Home sales in November took a marginal step back but sales for all of 2020 are already on pace to surpass last year's levels," Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said in a statement. "Given the COVID-19 pandemic, it's amazing that the housing sector is outperforming expectations."

Yun added that the health crisis is likely the cause for the first decline in five months.

"Circumstances are far from being back to the pre-pandemic normal," he said. "However, the latest stimulus package and with the vaccine distribution underway, and a very strong demand for home ownership still prevalent, robust growth is forthcoming for 2021."

The NAR said properties stayed on the market for an average of 21 days in November, equal to the October average but 17 days quicker compared to November 2019. In November, 73% of homes were sold in less than a month.

"While we still face economic and health challenges ahead, I have zero doubt that the nation will continue to recover from this pandemic," National Association of Realtors President Charlie Oppler said.