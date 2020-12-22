When it begins flying the 737 Max next summer, Alaska Airlines will be the fourth U.S. carrier to add the model to its fleet. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines said Tuesday it will receive dozens of newly reinstated Boeing 737 Max aircraft with options to buy more.

The carrier will receive 68 of the 737 Max and placed options for an additional 52 planes as part of a restructured agreement in principle with Boeing.

Advertisement

Thirteen planes will be delivered in 2021 as Alaska Airlines moves to replace all of the Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft in its fleet, CEO Brad Tilden said.

"We believe in this airplane, we believe in our strong partnership with Boeing, and we believe in the future of Alaska Airlines and the incredible opportunities ahead as we climb our way out of this pandemic," he said in a statement.

Alaska Airlines said last month it had leased 13 737 Max planes in a plan to reintroduce them following their reinstatement by the Federal Aviation Administration after nearly two years on the ground.

"We have high expectations and confidence that Boeing has made the required changes and necessary improvements," the carrier said last month.

When it begins flying the 737 Max next summer, Alaska Airlines will be the fourth U.S. carrier to add the model to its fleet. American, Southwest and United already fly the 737 Max.

Boeing lost more than two dozen 737 Max orders during the month of November.