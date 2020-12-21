Dec. 21 (UPI) -- On the 32nd anniversary of the terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 that killed almost 300 people over Lockerbie, Scotland, the U.S. Justice Department is expected to file new criminal charges Monday in the infamous case.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is expected to announce the new charges at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The Dec. 21, 1988, bombing killed 259 passengers and crew and another 11 people on the ground in Lockerbie, a small town in eastern Scotland where debris from the Boeing 747 rained down after it exploded in midair.

Flight 103 originated in Frankfurt, Germany, with a Boeing 727 but switched to a 747 at London's Heathrow Airport, where it picked up more passengers, many carrying Christmas presents. Its final destination was Detroit.

Barr is expected to charge Libyan national Abu Agila Mas'ud for manufacturing the bomb that was smuggled on board Pan Am's Clipper Maid of the Seas in a radio.

Barr had previously ordered an investigation into the bombing when he worked in the Justice Department under former President George H.W. Bush. Of those who died aboard the flight, 189 were Americans.

The only person ever held liable for the Lockerbie bombing was Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi, a Libyan intelligence officer who was convicted as an accomplice in 2001. he was granted a compassionate release eight years later and died in 2012.

Mas'ud's whereabouts are unknown.