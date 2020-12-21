The deal is expected to close late next year and must be approved by Aerojet stockholders. File Photo by 360b/Shutterstock/UPI

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin says it will buy rocket engine and missile maker Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.4 billion.

Aerojet builds the RS-25 engines that will be used in NASA's Space Launch System rocket, which is designed to return astronauts to the moon, possibly as soon as 2024.

Lockheed Martin makes the Orion spaceship for the SLS and Aerojet also manufactures propulsion systems used in a number of Lockheed Martin's defense systems.

"Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base and reduce costs for our customers and the American taxpayer," Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said in a statement Sunday.

Aerojet earned about $2 billion in 2019 and employs almost 5,000 workers.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of next year and must be approved by Aerojet stockholders.

"Joining Lockheed Martin is a testament to the world-class organization and team we've built and represents a natural next phase of our evolution," Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake said in a statement.

"We will bring our advanced technologies together with their substantial expertise and resources to accelerate our shared purpose: enabling the defense of our nation and space exploration."