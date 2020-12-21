Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., is investigating a cheating ring involving 73 cadets who allegedly took the same online calculus test last spring.

The cheating scandal is the worst at the nation's prestigious military training ground since the 1970s, according to USA Today.

Seventy-two of the cadets were first year, or "plebe" students, and one was a second-year. Of those, 58 cadets admitted cheating on the May exam, which was administered online because of the pandemic. Four students resigned from the military academy and two of the cases were dropped for lack of evidence, officials said Monday.

The investigation began last spring when a test grader noted that all of the accused students made a similar error on the math exam.

West Point cadets are held to an honor system and must abide by the school code: "A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do."

The students who admitted cheating will be placed on the academy's "willful admissions" probation system, which includes extracurricular classes on ethics and the honor code, the school said.

Army Col. Mark Weathers, West Point's chief of staff, said Monday that he was "disappointed" in the cadets for cheating, but didn't consider the incident a breach of conduct because the cadets would not have cheated if they had taken the exam on campus.

But other administrators said the school would be holding students accountable.

"Cadets are being held accountable for breaking the code," Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt, a spokesman for West Point, told CNN. "While disappointing, the Honor System is working, and these ... remaining cases will be held accountable for their actions."

West Point last investigated a major cheating scandal in 1976, which involved more than 150 cadets.

Other universities have reported cheating episodes complicated by less supervision and online final exams due to the pandemic. A "large number" of computer science students at University of Chicago were found last week to have been allegedly copying code from each other and the Internet for final exams, but the university declined to say how many students were accused of cheating.