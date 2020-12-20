Distribution began Sunday for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, with 5.9 million doses of the vaccine set to be sent out to all 50 states. File Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine began distribution on Sunday and is expected to reach rural areas not able to store Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine that began being administered last week.

The vaccine was shipped from Louisville, Ky., and Memphis, Tenn., beginning Sunday and will be delivered to locations in all 50 states and is set to begin being administered as soon as Monday.

Advertisement

"The second vaccine from Moderna, added to the Pfizer vaccine now allows us to be on the offense," Gen. Gustave Perna, who oversees the government's vaccine distribution plan Operation Warp Speed.

Drug distributor McKesson Corp. began picking up doses from the vaccine over the weekend with UPS and FedEx trucks departing on Sunday.

Overall the federal government plans to distribute 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and another 2 million doses of Pfizer's.

Operation Warp Speed Lead Moncef Slaoui told CNN the first Moderna vaccine shots would "most likely" be administered on Monday morning.

"It's going to be slightly easier to distribute," Slaoui said. "Because it doesn't require as low temperature as Pfizer."

Like the Pfizer vaccine that was administered this past week, Moderna's vaccine is more than 90% effective and delivered in two doses several weeks apart. However, Moderna's vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures than Pfizer's allowing it to reach more communities.

Perna said an order of Moderna's vaccine contains 100 doses, compared with Pfizer's, which contains 975.

Perna on Saturday said he took full responsibility for a "miscommunication" that led to 10 states reporting the number of Pfizer COVID-19 doses they had been expecting to receive had been cut without explanation.

Slaoui on Sunday also said it is "very unlikely" that the currently available vaccines would not be effective against the new variant of COVID-19 reported in Britain.

"Up to now, I don't think there has been a single variant that would be resistant to the vaccine," he said. "We can't exclude it, but it's not there now."