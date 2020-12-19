Signs at the main entrance for the biotech firm Moderna, are seen outside the company's Norwood facilities in Norwood, Mass., in February. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A panel of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Saturday to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The committee endorsed the vaccine with a vote of 11 in favor and none against, though three members recused themselves due to conflicts of interest.

The recommendation awaits final approval from CDC director Robert R. Redfield, but follows the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization of the Modern vaccine Friday.

Redfield is expected to accept the committee's recommendation this weekend.

About 5.9 million doses of the vaccine are scheduled to ship Sunday, and the first vaccinations are expected to start Monday.

While Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, which was authorized for use last week for people 16 and older, Moderna did not begin pediatric trials until earlier this month and its vaccine is only approved for adults over 18.

The Moderna inoculation was more than 94% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, though it's still unclear how well the two vaccines do at curbing transmission.