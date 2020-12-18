Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Calling the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech "safe and effective," Vice President Mike Pence rolled up his left sleeve and was inoculated at the White House Friday in a broadcast event aimed at building public confidence.

Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams all received the quick vaccine while seated at the event. Pence said he "didn't feel a thing."

The vice president hailed the vaccine and said it was authorized in less than a year, saying vaccines normally take between eight and 12 years to develop.

"While we cut red tape, we didn't cut any corners," Pence, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said. "As the Christmas holiday approaches, this is always the season of hope.

"We gather here today at the end of a historic week to affirm to the American people that hope is on the way."

Pence called the vaccine's development a "medical miracle" -- but acknowledged, in light of surging coronavirus cases and deaths nationwide, that "we have a ways to go."

"Vigilance and the vaccine are our way through," he added. "Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning."

President Donald Trump will not receive the vaccine unless it's recommended by the White House medical team, officials have said. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are also expected to receive the vaccine soon.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for use in the United States last week. A second vaccine from Moderna was recommended for approval by an FDA committee on Thursday.