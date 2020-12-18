The soda maker has been affected by declining sales at restaurants nationwide that have closed or been restricted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Coca-Cola has decided to cut 2,200 jobs amid declining sales and a years-long effort to transform its business model, the company said.

About 1,200 of the jobs cuts will be in the United States, including 500 positions at its world headquarters in Atlanta, Coca-Cola announced on Thursday.

Advertisement

The company had about 10,400 U.S. workers at the end of 2019 and the new cuts represent about 12% of that workforce.

The soda maker has been affected by declining sales at restaurants nationwide that have closed or been restricted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the loss of crowds at sporting arenas, movie theaters and other venues.

The voluntary and involuntary departures and severance packages will cost Coca-Cola between $350 million and $550 million.

Coca-Cola has about 4,800 workers in metro Atlanta, but most have been working remotely during the pandemic. The reductions are part of a major reorganization announced in the summer.

The company said then it would first offer voluntary layoffs and hinted at involuntary job cuts to follow.

"We have been on a multiyear journey to transform our organization," Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey said at the time.

"As we implement these changes, we're continuing to evolve our organization, which will include significant changes in the structure of our workforce."

The company announced in October that it will discontinue hundreds of its brands, such as Tab.