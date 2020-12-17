Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence is planning a trip to the Middle East and Europe immediately after he is set to oversee Congress during the confirmation of the Electoral College vote, according to reports.

Sources told Politico and NBC News Pence may travel to Bahrain, Israel and Poland starting Jan. 6. Bloomberg said the trip could also include a stop in Belgium, where the European Union headquarters are located.

That is also the day he will preside over Congress to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden, despite repeated claims by President Donald Trump that the election was rigged. While Pence has been a loyal ally to Trump over the past four years, he has remained in the background while Trump promoted election fraud claims.

Pence last traveled overseas in January when he made trips to Rome and Israel.

The Trump administration brokered a deal that led to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognizing Israel. Trump has also had cordial relations with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who visited the White House in June.

The administration said at that time it would move some 2,000 U.S. troops from Germany to Poland.