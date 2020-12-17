Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Cedric Richmond tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a campaign event with President-elect Joe Biden, his transition team announced Thursday.

Richmond, D-La., showed symptoms of the virus and will self isolate after attending a rally in Atlanta for the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Richmond traveled to Georgia separately from Biden and their interaction at the event was limited, Biden's transition team said. The team added that the president-elect tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday.

"Richmond's interactions with the president-elect happened in open air, were masked and totaled less than 15 consecutive minutes, the CDC's timeframe for close contact," the transition team said.

The transition team added that Richmond was also not in close contact with Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossof and Raphael Warnock, who also attended the event.

"The protocols we have followed are consistent with protocols we followed during the campaign to ensure the safety of everyone involved," the transition team said. "We take all precautions possible, follow the best guidance of public health officials and remain committed to transparency and information sharing when positive tests do arise."

Richmond is expected to quarantine for 14 days and will not return to in-person work in Congress or on the presidential transition until turning in two negative PCR tests.

Biden named Richmond as incoming director of the White House Office of Public engagement and previously served as a national co-chair to the Biden campaign.,