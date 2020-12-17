Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights have been canceled in the United States due to the nor'easter in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, which has so far dumped more than 2 feet of snow in some areas.

More than 700 flights were canceled on Wednesday and at least 600 more had been by early Thursday, according to FlightAware.com.

Advertisement

United Airlines canceled more than 100 flights, Southwest and JetBlue canceled about 60 and Delta and American airlines canceled about 100.

Boston's Logan Airport was the most-affected flight origination point on Thursday, with close to 100 canceled flights, followed by Newark-Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Amtrak is operating on a modified schedule in parts of the Northeast and has canceled some services until at least Friday.

The storm has been blanketing wide swaths of the eastern United States, from the central Appalachians to New England early Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Central Pennsylvania and south-central New York state began Thursday with up to 2 feet of new snow, with greater amounts in some places.

Snowfall has also been heavy in major cities along the Eastern Seaboard. More than 6 inches had fallen in New York City's Central Park by early Thursday and Boston had received a similar amount, the NWS said.

Snowfall is expected to continue throughout Thursday and gradually taper off into the evening. Forecasters say an additional 6 to 12 inches are expected across parts of New England, in addition to what had already fallen.

By December standards, the storm is one of the largest storms in recent memory.

Prior to this snowstorm, the last time New York City saw more than 6 inches from a single storm was 2010, when about 20 inches fell in late December.

AccuWeather contributed to this report