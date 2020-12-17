Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights have been canceled in the United States due to a nor'easter in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, which has dumped more than 2 feet of snow in some areas.

More than 700 flights were canceled on Wednesday and another 700 had been by midday Thursday, according to FlightAware.com.

Advertisement

United and Southwest airlines canceled about 100 flights each, JetBlue canceled about 65, and Delta and American airlines canceled about 50 each.

Boston's Logan Airport was the most affected flight origination point Thursday, with more than 100 canceled flights, followed by Newark-Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

At Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall, a Spirit Airlines jetliner skidded off the taxiway after landing Thursday morning. An airline representative told WUSA9-TV that no one was injured.

Amtrak is operating on a modified schedule in parts of the Northeast and has canceled some services until at least Friday.

The storm has been blanketing wide swaths of the eastern United States, from the central Appalachians to New England, the National Weather Service said.

RELATED Weather a factor in Christmas tree shortage that hit some farmers this year

Central Pennsylvania and south-central New York state began Thursday with up to 2 feet of new snow, with some areas receiving up to 3 feet.

Snowfall has also been heavy in major cities along the Eastern Seaboard. More than 6 inches had fallen in New York City's Central Park by early Thursday. Boston set a new daily record of snow for Dec. 17, with 9.1 inches. It broke the previous record by nearly 3 inches.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who declared a state of emergency in 18 counties, said there were two storm-related deaths and about 600 car crashes. He warned residents to stay home if possible.

RELATED Arctic experiences second warmest year since 1900

In the Pittsburgh suburb of North Versailles, a 63-year-old man died after being struck by a snowplow Wednesday night, WTAE-TV reported.

Police in central Pennsylvania's Clinton County said two people died in a crash involving dozens of vehicles. Another driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Snyder County.

Snowfall is expected to continue throughout Thursday and gradually taper off into the evening. Forecasters say an additional 6 inches to 12 inches are expected across parts of New England, in addition to what had already fallen.

By December standards, the storm is one of the largest in recent memory.

Prior to this snowstorm, the last time New York City saw more than 6 inches from a single storm was 2010, when about 20 inches fell in late December.

AccuWeather contributed to this report.