Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will meet Thursday and vote on whether to authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Approval would make the second coronavirus vaccine available in the coming days.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will begin the meeting at 9 a.m. EST. If the panel votes to give Moderna's vaccine emergency use authorization, the FDA will immediately consider it for final approval.

If the FDA OKs the vaccine, initial shipments could begin within days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also give approval.

The FDA and CDC took the same steps to approve the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech last Friday and the first vaccinations were given to health workers on Monday.

On Tuesday, FDA researchers said in a 54-page review that the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective enough for emergency use in the United States and affirmed the company's clinical trial results that showed the vaccine is 94% effective.

Moderna said last month its two-dose mRNA-1273 vaccine was tested among participants in a 30,000-volunteer clinical trial. The FDA review said the vaccine is highly protective for adults and prevents severe cases of the coronavirus disease.

Like Pfizer's, Moderna's is a new type "messenger RNA" vaccine that uses strands of genetic material from the coronavirus to activate the body's immune system, rather than employing a whole, deactivated virus as traditional vaccines do.

The U.S. government has plans to purchase 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it's approved.