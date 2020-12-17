Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a federal death row inmate set to be executed next month asked the U.S. government to withdraw his execution date Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dustin Higgs, 55, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Jan. 15 at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., for the 1996 murders of three women. His is the last federal execution scheduled to take place during the outgoing Trump administration.

Defense attorney Shawn Nolan said the federal Bureau of Prisons notified him Thursday that his client tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has sickened more than 17.1 million people and killed 310,000 in the United States.

"This is surely the result of the super spreader executions that the government has rushed to undertake in the heart of a global pandemic," Nolan said in a statement.

"Following the two executions that took place last week and one other two weeks prior, the COVID numbers at the federal prison in Terre Haute spiked enormously. Now our client is sick. We have asked the government to withdraw the execution date and we will ask the courts to intervene if they do not."

Higgs is one of more than a dozen federal death row inmates expected to be executed since the U.S. government resumed federal executions in July. So far, the Trump administration has put to death 10 people and have three others scheduled to take place next month, including Lisa Montgomery on Jan. 12 and Corey Johnson on Jan. 14.

Higgs is also among six federal inmates scheduled to be executed during the transition period between the administrations of President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. Prior to the lethal injection of Orlando Hall on Nov. 19, the United States had not had a federal execution during a lame-duck presidency since 1889 under President Grover Cleveland, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Higgs and an accomplice, Willis Haynes, were convicted in 2001 of the murders of Tanji Jackson, Tamika Black and Mishann Chinn.

The U.S. Justice Department said Higgs had invited the three women over to his Maryland apartment with Haynes and a third man. Prosecutors said that after Jackson rebuffed an advance by Higgs, he offered to drive the three women back to Washington, D.C.

Instead, prosecutors said he drove the women to a secluded area in Patuxent National Wildlife Refuge in St. George's County, Md., and told Haynes to shoot them. All three women died of gunshot wounds.

Higgs' defense team called their client's death sentence "arbitrary and inequitable" because Haynes, who pulled the trigger, was spared the death penalty and received life in prison.