Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Two members of the family that owns one of the largest manufacturers of narcotic pain medications will appear in Congress on Thursday to answer questions about the opioid crisis in the United States.

David Sackler and Kathe Sackler have agreed to testify before the House oversight committee on Thursday morning. The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. EST.

Advertisement

They are members of the Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma, one of the largest manufacturers of off-patent generic opioids in the United States.

David Sackler is a former member of the board of directors and Kathe Sackler is a former Purdue vice president. Purdue President and CEO Craig Landau will also testify at Thursday's hearing, which is titled "The Role of Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family in the Opioid Epidemic."

Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney this week outlined documents that show how the Sackler family used Purdue's OxyContin painkiller to "stretch" financial targets and increase company profits.

The documents also show that members of the Sackler family pressured executives to grow market share for OxyContin and other opioids by targeting high-volume prescribers and encouraging higher-strength doses, Maloney said.

Last month, Purdue agreed to pay more than $8 billion and formally pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges -- which include one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and violate the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and two counts of conspiracy to violate the federal Anti-Kickback Statute.

Prosecutors said the penalties were the largest ever imposed on a pharmaceutical company.

Purdue marketed OxyContin, which has been described by scientists as a highly addictive painkiller, for many years following its introduction in 1995 and has made an estimated $35 billion in revenue from the drug.

The Justice Department has said Purdue Pharma worsened the U.S. opioid crisis through marketing its OxyContin painkiller and downplaying the risks of overdose and addiction.

Research has shown that millions of people have died from overdosing on prescription opioids over the last quarter-century.