Gregory Bush was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill in the 2018 shooting deaths of Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones at a Kroger in Jeffersontown, Ky. Photo courtesy Louisville Department of Corrections

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Gregory Bush was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing two Black people at a Kentucky grocery store in 2018.

Bush pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges of murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment in the shooting deaths of Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones at a Kroger in Jeffersontown, Ky.

He will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole and will receive treatment and medication for mental illness while incarcerated.

An attorney for Bush, Angela Ellman, said that his schizophrenia was not medicated on the day of the shootings and he was "tortured by voices that threatened to kill him and his family."

"He acted out of psychosis and his illness, while at the very same time his elderly parents were downtown seeking a mental inquest warrant to hospitalize him for everyone's safety," Ellman said.

Bush is still scheduled to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in February to federal hate crime charges that he targeted Stallard and Jones because of their race.

Prior to carrying out the shooting at the grocery store Bush attempted to enter the First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, where the congregation is predominantly Black, and witnesses said he told another man at the scene "Whites don't kill Whites" before he was arrested.