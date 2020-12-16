Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A large nor'easter is expected to bring snow to states along the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast, prompting emergency declarations in Boston and New Jersey on Wednesday.

As of early evening, snow was falling over the vast majority of Pennsylvania and stretched north to Toronto, south to parts of West Virginia and east to Washington, D.C., and parts of New York. The storm also dumped rain farther south, reaching all the way to Florida.

Forecasters expected the storm to continue moving toward the northeast, reaching Boston later in the evening.

AccuWeather predicted the storm could dump between 10 inches and 15 inches of snow on the city. Mayor Marty Walsh declared a snow emergency and implemented a parking ban in the city.

The city also shut down in-person schools and city-sponsored mobile COVID-19 testing sites.

"Boston hasn't seen a sizable snowstorm since March of 2019 -- over 21 months ago. I am urging everyone to be ready and prepared," Walsh said. "I ask all our residents and workers to be alert and remain cautious on our roads and sidewalks."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm. He called for residents to stay off the roads to allow city services to clear the snow.

AccuWeather predicted whiteout conditions in parts of northern New Jersey, while southern portions of the state will receive rain and wind.

Parts of Pennsylvania received several inches of snow Wednesday, leading to a rash of vehicle crashes across the state. Highway officials have banned commercial vehicles from some roadways and reduced speeds.

Philadelphia is expecting up to 6 inches of snow, while New York City could get 2 feet. Snow began falling Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., which should be spared most of the blizzard conditions, with less than 2 inches of snow expected.

Farther south, CNN meteorologists expect North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland to receive about a quarter inch of ice, which could impact travel and cause widespread power outages.

There's a risk of widespread power outages in the coastal regions of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island. More localized power outages can be expected slightly further inland in areas including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine.