Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Several states are preparing to administer their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, and it appears Americans' willingness to be inoculated is rising nationwide.

Thousands of additional doses will begin arriving Tuesday at many hospitals, the day after its initial rollout.

In New York, Northwell Health, the state's largest healthcare provider, began vaccinating hospital workers on Monday -- including what was believed to be the first dose in the United States, to critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay at a hospital in Queens.

Almost 40 New York City hospitals will receive their first shipments on Tuesday, city health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi told reporters. In total, the city expects to receive 465,000 vaccine doses within the next three weeks.

New York City has seen some of the most coronavirus cases in the United States since the start of the crisis and more than 35,000 deaths to date.

In California, an emergency room nurse at a Los Angeles hospital was among the first in the state to get the vaccine Monday, with Gov. Gavin Newsom by her side.

Health officials say more than 80,000 doses will arrive at centers in Los Angeles County this week.

Some workers say religious beliefs bar them from getting vaccinated

Hospitals in several states will begin administering doses of the vaccine to health workers on Tuesday, including New Jersey, Utah, Alabama and Ohio. Several more will begin on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, it appears more Americans are now willing to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation said Tuesday that 71% of respondents said they "definitely" or "probably" would be inoculated -- an increase from 63% in September.

The survey found that a third of respondents are enthusiastic about receiving the vaccine and another third are taking a "wait-and-see" approach. It found that 15% are opposed to a vaccine under any circumstances and 9% said they will only be inoculated if it's required for work, school or other activities.

The KFF sad the large number of people in "wait-and-see" mode indicate that many Americans are concerned about the vaccine's safety, but will likely change their minds once it's shown to be safe.

The survey finds that hesitancy remains strong among Republicans, persons aged 30-49, rural Americans and Black adults -- a group that's been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Forty-two percent of Republicans and 35% of Black adults said they probably or definitely will not take the vaccine.

"Many Americans who are hesitant are simply reserving judgment before they are ready to get vaccinated," KFF Executive Vice President Mollyann Brodie said. "However, nearly one in four Republicans don't want to get vaccinated because they don't believe COVID poses a serious threat.

"It will be a real challenge to undo COVID denialism among this slice of President Trump's political base."