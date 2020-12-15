Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee on Tuesday urged Americans not to travel to Washington, D.C., for the ceremony, citing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be sworn into office Jan. 20 in an outdoor ceremony typically attended by hundreds of thousands of spectators, including congressional lawmakers, past presidents and family members. The event traditionally takes place on the U.S. Capitol steps.

The inaugural committee said that though Biden and Harris will be sworn into office "during a time of unprecedented crisis for our country," they will honor tradition by having an outdoor ceremony.

"It is their top priority to protect the health and safety of Americans, while demonstrating the strength and resilience of our country," the committee said in a series of tweets.

"We're inviting all Americans to be a part of this inauguration by watching from home, rather than traveling to Washington, D.C., in accordance with public health guidelines."

The committee said Jan. 20 will also include community service events, a "reimagined" parade and "virtual celebrations that bring the country together." It's unclear if the capital city will also play host to the several balls that typically take place the night of the inauguration.

The committee said it plans to announce more details on Inauguration day at a future time.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden and Harris' win Monday.