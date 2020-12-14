Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for shipping at the Pfizer plant in Portage, Mich., on Sunday. Pool Photo by Morry Gash/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The United States approached 300,000 coronavirus-related deaths Monday as a New York City nurse became one of the first American recipients of a new COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

Nearly 1,400 Americans died Sunday, pushing the U.S. total since the start of the pandemic to 299,191, according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The United States averaged 2,400 daily deaths last week, surpassing the 3,000 mark twice for the first time.

Death totals are usually lower on Mondays, reflecting delays in collecting data during weekends.

Meanwhile, 190,000 new infections were confirmed on Sunday, down from Friday's all-time high of 232,000 but still well above the two-week average of 166,000, according to health news website Stat.

The latest figures boosted the total U.S. caseload since March to 16.25 million, the Johns Hopkins data showed.

The number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 set a new record for the 17th consecutive day, rising to 109,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Amid the worsening pandemic, the first vials of a vaccine made by U.S. pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech arrived at healthcare facilities across the country.

A intensive-care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York received the first vaccine administered in the state, and perhaps the country, Monday morning as Gov. Andrew Cuomo watched on a remote video feed.

Before nurse Sandra Lindsay received the shot, Cuomo praised the efforts of frontline responders in battling the pandemic.

"I know how horrific it was [for healthcare workers], it was a modern-day battlefield," he said. "That's why the word 'hero' is so appropriate for what you did."

Applause broke out after Lindsay was inoculated.

Just hours after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield approved the vaccine to be administered to patients on Sunday, trucks carrying nearly 185,000 vials left Pfizer's facility in Kalamazoo, Mich.

The first batch of vaccines arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport via Federal Express, airport officials said.

"This is a major milestone for science, our country and our community," they said in a tweet. "Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible, and are part of the incredible effort to distribute vaccines around the world."

The initial vials of the vaccine also arrived in Canada late Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.

"This is good news," he wrote on Twitter. "But our fight against COVID-19 is not over. Now more than ever, let's keep up our vigilance."

In Texas, which reported 6,500 new cases and more than 100 deaths Sunday, 109 medical facilities were awaiting the first allocation of 1.4 million doses earmarked for the state, officials said.

The initial 20,000 doses will arrive at four sites in Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. Another 75,000 doses will be arriving at 19 sites in 12 Texas cities on Tuesday.

Hospitals at Ohio State University and the University of Michigan were also expecting to receive their first does early Monday, officials told CNN.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers plan to introduce their $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill on Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer back the bill, which calls for $288 billion in small-business support and $180 billion for extended unemployment insurance. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell opposes the measure.