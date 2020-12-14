Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 showed small gains in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange Monday.

The Dow gained more than 36 points for an improvement of more than 0.1% after the opening bell. The Nasdaq was up a little more than 1 percentage point while the S&P improved nearly 0.3%.

The Dow initially jumped about 200 points, or 0.7%, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq following news of the first doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine being distributed in the United States on Monday.

"With the vaccine now shipping, we expect a greater reaction from the broader market over the potential return to normal," Bank of America equity strategists said. "We caution much work remains to vaccinate the population and don't expect to see major progress until after mid-'21."