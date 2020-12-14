A nor'easter snowstorm is predicted to hit the northeast United States this week, dumping more than 1 foot of snow in some places. Photo courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

A "blockbuster snowstorm" will disrupt the northeastern United States as it is predicted to unload more snow in one day in some places than every winter storm from last winter combined.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service have begun sounding the alarm about the coming storm.

"A Nor'easter will affect the region later this week bringing what will likely be the most impactful winter weather in several years," the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said on Monday.

Over a foot of snow is forecast to fall over a large area from northwestern Virginia, across eastern Pennsylvania and into southern New England. Despite the heaviest snow missing the Interstate-95 corridor, it could still be a shock for residents in and around New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

"The cities along the Northeast I-95 corridor have also been in a snow drought," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said Monday.

Last winter was one of the least-snowiest seasons on record for the mid-Atlantic, including in Philadelphia which measured just 0.3 of an inch of snow. This was the second-lowest winter snowfall total for the city since record-keeping began.

A similar story unfolded in Washington, D.C., with the nation's capital receiving just 0.6 of an inch of snow throughout all of last winter, significantly lower than the 18 inches of snow that falls in a typical winter.

Underscoring just how long it's been since some of these areas have experienced significant snowfall, forecasters at the NWS office for Washington, D.C., and Baltimore posted on Twitter, "For the first time since Jan 2016, there is a threat for a high impact snowstorm for areas north and west of Interstate-95."

"Last winter, the pattern just never really set up in the right way to bring a snowstorm to the mid-Atlantic," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

"For much of the winter, the storm track favored a more western trajectory, closer to the Ohio Valley," Sojda explained. "This repeatedly caused storms to bring warm air into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic ahead of them, and mainly rain with every storm."

This week's storm will be a shock to the system for people that have moved to the Northeast since the snow drought has started, as well as long-time residents that may have forgotten where they placed their snow shovels when they last used them two winters ago.

"The fact that a potentially historic snowstorm is coming early on this winter, right on the heels of such a snowless winter last year, adds to the contrast and apparent hyperbole of the storm," Sojda said.

By December standards, the gathering storm is projected to be one of the largest storms in recent memory.

"The last time that Philadelphia received more than 6 inches of snow on a single day from a snowstorm in December was on Dec. 8, 2013," Travis said.

According to AccuWeather WinterCast, Philadelphia may measure around 6 inches of snow by the time the storm comes to an end. If totals end up on the higher end of this range, it would make the list for the top 10 snowiest December days ever in the City of Brotherly Love.

Farther up I-95, New York City saw a total of 4.8 inches of snow last season in Central Park, well below its 28.5-inch average. AccuWeather is forecasting 6 inches to 12 inches of snow to fall in the Big Apple from this storm, more than enough to eclipse last season's snow total in one fell swoop.

This year could be the year that those dreaming of a white Christmas have their dreams come true due to the December snowstorm, especially in areas where snow is measured in feet. Currently, the AccuWeather Local StormMax trade is projected to be 30 inches.

"Overall, a chillier pattern looks to last until Christmas, so if any locales get around a foot or more of snow, it could be enough to last until Christmas," AccuWeather long-range meteorologist Tyler Roys said.