Users were denied access to their Google Gmail accounts during an outage on Monday. File photo by lightpoet/Shutterstock

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Google's Gmail and YouTube services were hit with massive, worldwide outages and service interruptions early Monday, but company officials say service has since been restored.

Notices posted on Google's Workplace Status Dashboard showed outages affecting popular products including its Gmail email service, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Classroom and many other online applications.

The first notice regarding Gmail was posted at 6:55 EST, indicating a problem was "affecting a majority of users," who were unable to access their emails.

The outage tracker Down Detector received more than 36,000 complaints that Gmail was down during the early morning hours.

Around 8 a.m., Google said the Gmail outage "should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users."

YouTube, which like Google is owned by Alphabet Inc., similarly acknowledged a problem around 7 a.m.

"We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now -- our team is aware and looking into it," the company said in a Tweet. "We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."

In an update around an hour later, YouTube announced, "We're back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal."