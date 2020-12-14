Facebook developers rolled out the new Collab app that allows musicians to collaborate on 15-second videos. Photo courtesy Apple App store

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Facebook went live Monday with the Collab app, a way for creators to mash up 15-second videos with one another and collaborate on music and other projects.

The app allows users to swipe through posted videos (or "collabs") to which musicians can add an overlaying video adding another instrument or harmonizing vocals. The results can be posted on Instagram or TikTok via iOS share and then mixed and changed further by others.

As the pandemic devastated the live music performance industry, Facebook's internal R&D group, NPE Team created the app as a beta project in May for an invitation-only group of musician creators.

Los Angeles-based indie-pop singer-songwriter Morgxn was one of the app's first beta users, releasing parts of his song "Wonder" on Collab and encouraging others to perform and sing along. The song was even performed in Spanish by fellow Collab users.

"2020 has been a difficult year, to say the least. one silver lining is that it's led to exploring new ways to connect with people," Morgxn said on Instagram. "While we can't be together in person, we can celebrate, inspire, and uplift each other through music," he added.

The app competes in the short-video space developed by ByteDance's TikTok along with rivals Dubsmash and Spotlight, but was made specifically for musicians to collaborate.

"I knew that I had to get really embedded in the community of musicians and music enthusiasts to build this product -- and that's exactly what we did," Brittany Mennuti, the app's product lead told Techcrunch Monday. "Aside from helping us figure out [musicians'] needs, the most beautiful thing about this group is that they've actually connected with one another -- there's like a real community blossoming within the beta of people who might not have ever made music together."

Collab can be downloaded free from Apple's App store.