Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Electoral College on Monday was casting its votes to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris president and vice president, following weeks of efforts by President Donald Trump to cast doubt on the election process.

Shortly after noon EST, electors in the key swing states of Georgia and Pennsylvania -- where the Trump campaign bitterly contested the election results in a series of lawsuits -- cast a total of 36 votes for Biden and Harris.

Earlier, electors in Nevada also cast their six votes for Biden in a virtual meeting. The Nevada Supreme Court rejected a Trump lawsuit alleging the election results were "rigged."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote over Donald Trump in 2016 but lost the electoral vote, was among the New York electors for Biden and Harris, who will be the first woman to serve as vice president.

Political activist Stacey Abrams, who turned her defeat for Georgia governor into a get-out-the-vote campaign, presided over the Georgia electors meeting.

I was honored to preside over today's meeting of Georgia electors and to cast my vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, the first Democrats to win GA since 1992. Together, we will restore the soul of our nation, build our economy back better and recover from the pandemic. #gapol— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 14, 2020

Voting began again in Georgia on Monday for two runoffs that will determine which party has control of the U.S. Senate in January.

Electors will continue to cast their ballots throughout Monday. Hawaii will be the final state to do so, after which Biden is expected to address the nation. The speech is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The vote is coming after all 50 states and Washington, D.C., certified their votes and named slates of electors that are expected to cast 306 electoral votes for Biden, more than the 270 needed to be elected president, and 232 votes for Trump.

Under the Constitution, each state receives a number of electors equal to the number of their seats in Congress and with the exception of Maine and Nebraska, every state awards those votes to the winner of the state's popular vote.

Those electors are meeting Monday in locations chosen by each individual state legislature and casting one vote for president and another for vice president on paper ballots.

After the votes are counted, the electors from each state sign six certificates with the results, which are then paired with a certificate from the governor.

One of these copies goes to the president of the U.S. Senate to be officially counted, two copies are sent to the state's secretary of state, two copies are delivered to National Archives and Records Administration, and one backup copy goes to the presiding judge in the district where electors meet.

Electors are typically elected officials or other party loyalists selected in spring or summer by state parties, including some notable names such as former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton serving as electors in New York and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Georgia.

Laws require electors to cast their ballots for the winner of the state's popular vote in 32 states and Washington, D.C. It is uncommon for electors to vote against their state's selection in numbers large enough to affect an election, however, 10 electors did so in 2016.

In July, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that states can punish electors who formally cast the votes for president of the United States but go against the majority of their state.

After Monday's vote, the Senate will convene on Jan. 6 for a session, presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, where they will count the votes, followed by the inauguration on Jan. 20.

In Michigan, officials have closed the state House and Senate office buildings during the Electoral College meeting due to security concerns. Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for Senate Republican Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said law enforcement made the recommendation.

Michigan State Police Lt. Darren Green said it was monitoring social media and other communications. In October, 13 men were charged in connection with a kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The state's Republican legislative leaders on Monday repeated an earlier pledge not to attempt to overturn the popular vote or interfere with the electors.

"While there are some who still argue this should not take place, we must recognize that our feelings, our desires, and our disappointments are subordinate to the health of our democracy and the will of the majority," Shirkey said in a statement.