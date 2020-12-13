Trending Stories

Quick-hitting snow to precede potential blockbuster across mid-Atlantic, Northeast
First shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sent out to states
Britain, EU extend post-Brexit trade talks past Sunday deadline
Bipartisan lawmakers to introduce $908B relief bill Monday
U.S. adds 30,000 COVID-19 deaths in December
