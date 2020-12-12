Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Tennessee authorities entered the second day of a manhunt Saturday for two prison escapees accused of kidnapping and later releasing a county worker.

The two minimum security inmates, Robert Lee Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville on Friday morning, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said.

Brown was serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape, out of Putnam County, set to end in 2022. Osteen has an eight-year sentence for burglary, out of Madison County, set to end in 2023.

The escapees kidnapped a Fulton County Kentucky Highway Department employee from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River on Friday, Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies said in a Facebook post.

"At approximately, 1:52 p.m., the employee and his department truck were located in the area of Hwy 218 and Iron Banks Road in Henry County, Tenn., where he was left by escapees," according to the post.

The HCSO warned citizens to be on the lookout for "suspicious activity," due to the escapees.

Deputies added that on Saturday afternoon, they found a Henry County resident tied up in his home.

The same resident's 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup was stolen Friday morning, according to deputies.

"Investigation has found that the escapees committed this offense," the HCSO post read.