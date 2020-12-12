Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty in a Miami court to a federal gun charge stemming from a December 2019 incident at the Opa Locka Executive Airport.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a news release the 38-year-old musician, who was born Dwayne Carter, faces up to 10 years in federal prison after entering the plea Friday.

Carter is due to be sentenced Jan. 28.

He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prior felony offender after it was discovered he took a private flight with a loaded, gold-plated .45-caliber handgun in his bag.

Possession of the gun and ammunition was illegal because of Carter's past history as a felon.