Dec. 11 (UPI) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings, owner of the world's largest movie theater chain, said Friday it has obtained $100 million in financing to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the Kansas-based cinema chain said it has partnered with Mudrick Capital Management for the financing, which will come in the form of 15%, six-year senior secured notes.

Company officials said the cash infusion is needed because officials in many areas of the United States have reimposed restrictions on cinemas and other entertainment venues to stem the spread of COVID-19.

These challenges "have led to theater closures, prevented the opening of theaters in major markets and have had, and are expected to continue to have in the future, a material adverse impact on theater attendance levels and our business," AMC said.

About 400 of AMC's 600 U.S. theaters were operating at limited capacity and hours by Nov. 30, after attendance in October was down 92% year-to-year.

AMC also cited the possibility that studios will soon release titles to theaters, home video and digital streaming simultaneously. Warner Bros. said last week it will release all 2021 films to theaters and the HBO Max streaming service.

AMC said in the filing it's concerned that other studios may follow suit.

The chain estimated it had cash and cash equivalents of $320 million on hand with an average monthly cash "burn rate" of $125 million in October and November -- meaning that without the financing, cash resources will be depleted in January.

To remain viable through the coming year, AMC said it needs at least $750 million in additional liquidity. That led company officials to say there's "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue.