Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers will convene a hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday to examine federal plans for transporting millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.

A transportation subcommittee of the Senate commerce committee will start the hearing, titled "The Logistics of Transporting a COVID-19 Vaccine," at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The panel will hear testimony from Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, FedEx Executive Vice President Richard Smith and United Parcel Service President of Global Healthcare Wesley Wheeler.

No vaccine has yet been approved for use against COVID-19 in the United States, but that is expected to change Thursday afternoon when regulators vote on the vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech. Approval may also be given for a vaccine from Moderna next week.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has already been approved for use in Britain and Canada, and is awaiting similar approval in Israel. Britain began inoculating people on Tuesday.

Both vaccines have proven in late-stage clinical trials to be about 95% effective in blocking the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the companies say.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said last month the goal is to have 40 million doses distributed by the end of December.

Subcommittee chairman Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said Thursday's hearing will examine "supply chain issues within the transportation network and ongoing coordination in preparation to distribute the vaccine" and "near and long-term outlooks" for distributing a vaccine.