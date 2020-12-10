Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration's regulatory vaccines committee will meet on Thursday and vote whether to approve emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will decide whether the vaccine is safe and effective enough to warrant emergency approval.

Advertisement

The meeting began Thursday morning and is scheduled to last until late Thursday afternoon. The committee is expected to vote around 3 p.m. EST. Click here to see the meeting schedule.

The FDA will rule immediately after it receives the panel's recommendation.

Emergency use authorization is the final step necessary before millions of doses can be shipped to the American public.

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which in late-stage clinical trials showed to be about 95% efficient, has already been approved for emergency use in Britain and Canada.