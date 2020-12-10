Dec. 10 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday announced two more domestic policy choices, including Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council and Denis McDonough as Veterans Affairs chief.

Rice, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, will be in charge of coordinating Biden's domestic policy agenda along with other members of the Domestic Policy Council.

Advertisement

After serving as UN ambassador from 2009-2013, Rice was tapped as national security adviser, where until 2017 she directed and implemented the Obama-Biden administration's national security policy.

She was considered as a possible vice presidential running mate this year after Biden secured the Democratic presidential nomination. She also was floated as a possible secretary of state before Anthony Blinken was ultimately nominated, The Washington Post reported.

McDonough, meanwhile, was nominated as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. His appointment will require Senate confirmation.

He also has deep ties to the to Obama-Biden Administration, serving as Obama's White House chief of staff, deputy national security advisor and chief of staff of the National Security Council.

As chief of staff, McDonough "confronted management issues facing the federal government, and devised and enforced plans, performance and goals, maintaining the Obama-Biden administration's reputation for effective, ethical operation," transition officials said.

Biden on Thursday also officially revealed former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge for housing and urban development secretary and attorney Katherine Tai for U.S. trade representative.

Those choices were widely reported earlier this week.