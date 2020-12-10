Ben & Jerry's announced a partnership with activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on a new flavor called "Change the Whirled" with proceeds benefitting Know Your Rights Camp. Photo by Ben & Jerry's

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's announced the release of a new ice cream flavor in collaboration with activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Thursday.

The flavor called "Change the Whirled" is a non-dairy frozen dessert with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls, with Kaepernick's portion of the proceeds going to the Know Your Rights Camp, the company announced.

"We're proud to be working with a dedicated activist like Colin Kaepernick, whose work helped spark the international conversation around racial justice," Ben & Jerry's said.

Kaepernick also tweeted about the collaboration saying the goal was to "serve up joy on the journey to justice!"

Know Your Rights Camp hosts free camps in the United States and other places throughout the world that seek "to engage Black and Brown youth around social justice issues through education and self-empowerment."

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season after he chose to protest racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

In the following years he led an ad campaign for Nike, appeared in EA Sport's Madden NFL 21, and signed a deal with Disney and ESPN films for an exclusive documentary series about his football career and racial activism.