Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Defense Department will give an update Wednesday morning on plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

The department is one of several government sectors that are involved in the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine, along with the Health and Human Services Department and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Pentagon officials will deliver the update at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Nearly a dozen military officers are embedded at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assist the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, the Pentagon said last month.

Wednesday's briefing comes as the Food and Drug Administration is considering emergency use authorization for vaccines developed by Pfizer and partner BioNTech, which could come as soon as Thursday.

The FDA will also consider emergency approval for a vaccine developed by Moderna on Dec. 17.

Pfizer rolled out its vaccine for people in Britain on Tuesday. The first recipient was a 90-year-old woman at the University Hospital in Coventry.

Army Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, said late last month the goal is to have 40 million doses distributed by the end of the year. He said once the FDA gives emergency approval for a vaccine, it will begin distribution to the public within 24 hours.

"That's our goal. That's what we're striving for,'' he said.

Trump administration officials say 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed this month.

Perna told reporters in November that the Defense Department, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been working with state governments on dry runs for vaccine distribution.

"We're working on this constantly," he said. "We work rehearsals of different scenarios to make sure we're capturing all the nuances of the delivery. But each and every week we get stronger."