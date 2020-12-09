Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Cape Canaveral Wednesday, where he will meet with NASA officials and discuss the agency's plans for returning to the moon.

Pence will join NASA Administrator Jim Bridentine and other National Space Council members at the event, scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. EST, the space agency announced late Tuesday.

The vice president will chair the meeting, the council's eighth, and visit the 45th Space Wing at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the White House said.

Pence has been President Donald Trump's primary point person for revitalizing the U.S. space program.

NASA's Artemis lunar program aims to return astronauts to the surface of moon by 2024. Officials reaffirmed that target date earlier this year.

No human has been on the lunar surface since Apollo 17 left at the end of 1972. As part of the Artemis program, NASA is planning to send the first woman to walk on the moon.

Bridenstine told Congress in September that NASA needs $7 billion in funding in the current fiscal year to meet the deadline. The agency's fiscal 2021 budget is still under review.