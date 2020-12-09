Pantone named the pairing of "Ultimate Gray" and "Illuminating" as its Color of the Year for 2021. Photo courtesy Pantone

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Pantone on Wednesday named "Ultimate Gray" and "Illuminating" as its Color of the Year 2021.

The company known for its proprietary color matching system announced that Ultimate Gray (PANTONE 17-5104) and Illuminating (PANTONE 13-0647) come together to create "an aspirational color pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine filled day."

Pantone compared Ultimate Gray to the colors of "pebbles on the beach and natural elements whose weathered appearance highlights an ability to stand the test of time," while describing Illuminating as "a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power."

"The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer," said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

Wednesday's selection marked the second time Pantone has selected two colors as its Color of the Year, following Rose Quartz and Serenity in 2016.

"The selection of two independent colors highlight how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it's not about one color or one person, it's about more than one," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said. "The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude."