A DoorDash delivery person waits to pick up an order in San Francisco, Calif., on March 17. Shares of the company begin trading on the NYSE Wednesday. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Food delivery service DoorDash has raised more than $3 billion in one of the largest initial public offerings in the United States this year, and will begin selling shares of stock on Wednesday.

DoorDash on Tuesday sold some 33 million shares at $102 per share, raising nearly $3.4 billion. The shares were originally marketed for between $90 and $95 each.

The offering on Tuesday valued the company at $32.4 billion. It will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday under the symbol DASH.

DoorDash and other delivery companies have seen an uptick in revenues since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as people living under various restrictions have turned to them for food.

DoorDash controls about 50% of the U.S. food delivery market.

Property rental company Airbnb is also expected to go public this week, and online retailer Wish next week.