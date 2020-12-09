Brandon Bernard is set to be executed Thursday at the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Ind. File Photo courtesy of the attorneys for Brandon Bernard

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Texas man convicted of killing married couple two decades ago asked a federal appeals court on Wednesday to stay his execution.

Brandon Bernard, 40, is scheduled to be executed Thursday at the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Ind. He's one of several death row inmates to be scheduled for lethal injection this year after the U.S. Justice Department resumed federal executions this summer.

The defense team asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the stay while they pursue an appeal based on allegations that prosecutors withheld evidence they say may have spared Bernard the death penalty.

"The community as a whole will suffer harm if no stay is granted," the motion reads. "Allowing the sort of government misconduct that took place here to go unremedied will erode the public's confidence that the court system offers a level playing field, providing a forum to redress grievous wrongs."

The appeal comes one day after a second federal judge declined Bernard's request for a stay. U.S. District Judge James Sweeney of the Southern District of Indiana said Tuesday that Bernard hasn't shown a "strong likelihood" of succeeding in his appeal.

Defense attorneys said they discovered evidence showing their client had a lesser role in the crime and the gang that perpetrated the killings. They said that knowledge "almost certainly" would have persuaded at least one juror to vote for life in prison over the death penalty.

Defense lawyers accused the government of withholding the evidence, which they found while reviewing court documents for the re-sentencing of one of Bernard's co-defendants, showing the information was in the government's possession.

Bernard, along with an accomplice, Christopher Vialva, were sentenced to death in 2000 for the 1999 deaths of Todd Bagley and Stacie Bagley, married youth ministers.

Prosecutors said the Bagleys gave Vialva and two other accomplices in the case a ride in their car, but the men held the couple at gunpoint and put them in the trunk of the vehicle. They stole the couple's money and a wedding ring.

Bernard's lawyers said he was not with the three accomplices when they kidnapped the Bagleys and was called to join the other perpetrators later in his own vehicle.

The four men then drove the Bagleys and the two vehicles to Fort Hood Army base, where prosecutors said Vialva shot both victims in the head, instantly killing Todd Bagley. They then set the car on fire.

Stacie Bagley, unconscious from a gunshot wound, died of smoke inhalation, federal prosecutors said.

Defense lawyers said Bernard believed he was called to help dispose of the Bagley's vehicles and let them go free. Police arrested the four men after their vehicle slid off the road into a ditch near the Bagleys' burning vehicle.

Because the murders took place on a military reservation, they were considered federal offenses.

Vialva was executed for his role in September.

Earlier this month, dozens of people -- including jurors from Bernard's trial -- signed a clemency petition asking President Donald Trump to commute his death sentence. The petition asked Trump to consider Bernard's age at the time of the crime -- 18 -- his clean prison record, his remorse and outreach work while incarcerated. They asked for his death sentence to be commuted to life in prison.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr resumed federal executions in July after a 17-year hiatus. Daniel Lewis Lee, Wesley Purkey and Dustin Honken were executed in July; Lezmond Mitchell and Keith Dwayne Nelson in August; William LeCroy and Vialva in September; and Orlando Hall in November.

Hall's execution was the first to be carried out during a lame-duck presidency since 1880. Some critics, including Democrats in Congress, have called for the Trump administration to halt the executions scheduled during the remainder of his term and leave them for the next administration to handle.