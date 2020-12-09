The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon was developed and first deployed in the 1970s for the U.S. Air Force. Many other military groups now fly the fighter jet, including Wisconsin's Air National Guard. File Photo by Ericka A. Woolever/NATO

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities are searching for a pilot of the Wisconsin Air National Guard on Wednesday after his fighter jet crashed in Michigan, officials said.

The F-16 fighter, from the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, Wis., went down in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Tuesday night.

"The aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board," the 115th Fighter Wing said in a statement.

"The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation."

Emergency crews in Delta County and crews from the 115th Fighter Wing have been searching for the missing pilot. The U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies have since joined in the search.

"We are a close-knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it," 115th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Bart Van Roo said. "The safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot's safe return."

The F-16 Fighting Falcon, first designed and manufactured in the 1970s by General Dynamics for the U.S. Air Force, is used by a number of military groups in the United States and around the world.